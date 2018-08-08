Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A crowd of animal activists celebrated Wednesday what they call a victory in a case of animal cruelty.

Sigman Hernandez entered a guilty plea in a Miami-Dade courtroom for slapping and choking his 7-pound Yorkey.

Hernandez admitted to police he did what he did because the puppy vomited in his car.

Hernandez will spend 270 days in prison.

Sigman turned himself in to police in April of last year after surveillance video showed him leaving his small Yorkey named Suzy at a Publix parking garage in Miami Beach.

She was transported to an animal hospital with neck trauma and 7 broken ribs.

Vets, not knowing who the dog belonged to, named her Lily.

When she died, the search was on for the man in the video.

The prosecutor, in this case, says there is going to be an important trend coming in how these cases are treated by police, prosecutors, and the courts — very seriously.

“We were very grateful to negotiate this plea. It’s a great advancement towards what’s necessary in animal cruelty cases. It sends a very important message,” said Kathleen Hoague, Chief Assistant State Attorney.

Animal rights activists have been following the case closely.

“I think it’s a victory for animals that are abused everywhere. Animal abusers that always get away with their crimes. Today is justice for Suzy,” said Ana Campos, Animal Activist.

Sigman’s attorney says his client is very remorseful.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. He’s very remorseful about it. I hope at this point there can be some closure for the people who are upset about it and for himself and his family and they can move on at this point,” said Gregory Iamunno, defense attorney for Hernandez.