FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – After several delays, the interrogation video for confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been released.

The State Attorney’s Office emailed a link to the video around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The massive file is more than 10 gigabytes in size. It is available to download by clicking here.

We know what is going to be on the video because we saw a transcript of Cruz’s interrogation with Broward Sheriff’s Office detective John Curcio on Monday.

The former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School confessed to killing 17 people and injuring 17 more during the Valentine’s Day shooting at the school.

We know that on the video, Cruz told the detective that he has long heard a voice or a demon in his head and that that voice told him to burn, kill and destroy.

The detective told Cruz, after lengthy questioning, that he doesn’t believe Cruz hears a voice and that he’s using the voice as an excuse for the violence.

Cruz also claimed that he had designs on another violent attack, planning to shoot up a park a week before the mass murder at Stoneman Douglas.

Cruz at one point early on, while alone in the interrogation room, says to himself “kill me.”

Also on the video, Cruz’s brother Zachary is allowed into the interrogation room and the brothers discuss what happened earlier that day and how their mother would have reacted to it.

What we believe we’ll see on this video is Cruz’s demeanor.

In the beginning of the interrogation the detective makes mention that he can barely hear him and that Cruz doesn’t look up.

Cruz calls himself a coward, stupid and a failure.

The 19-year-old is being held in jail without bond.