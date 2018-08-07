Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – On the heels of the release of a heavily redacted transcript of the interrogation of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz by a Broward Sheriff’s detective, a video of that interview is expected to be released Tuesday by the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

During the 11 hour conversation, Cruz told Detective John Curcio that he heard a demon in his head.

Det. Curcio: “What does the voice say to you? What does it tell you to do?”

Cruz: “Burn. Kill. Destroy.”

Curcio: “Ok. Burn, kill, destroy what?”

Cruz: “Anything.”

But the detective wasn’t buying it, repeatedly poking holes in Cruz’s stories. At one point, Curcio said “…I think you’re using the demon as an excuse.”

Cruz also said that he cuts himself.

“Cut myself to the point where (blood) just starts pouring,” adding that he cut himself on the morning of the shooting, while he was out fishing.

Cruz also told Curcio that he twice tried to kill himself and felt lonely and depressed for years, especially after his mother Lynda died last November.

Click here to read the full document

The interview took place about 80 minutes after Cruz is suspected of carrying out a deadly school shooting on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed.

While what he told Curcio gave investigators some insight in what led to the shooting, it was comments Cruz made also revealed much of his thinking.

At one point, when Curcio briefly left the room, Cruz said “Kill me. Just (expletive) kill me. (Expletive).”

Later, while alone, Cruz said “I want to die. At the end you’re nothing but worthless (expletive), dude. You deserve to die because you’re (expletive) worthless…”

During the interview, Curcio learned that learned that Cruz had other violent plans, including an idea a week before the shooting at Stoneman Douglas to shoot up a park.

Curcio asked him, “…you were going to start shooting people at the park?”

Cruz said, “Yeah,” before admitting that he didn’t have a specific park picked out. As to why he didn’t carry out an attack, Cruz said, “I didn’t want to do it.”

At the end of his interrogation at BSO, investigators let Zachary Cruz, Nikolas’s brother, meet with him.

They talked about their late mother.

Zachary Cruz said, “What do you think mom think right now if she was…” Nikolas Cruz replied: “She would cry.” Zachary agreed with him.

Zachary apologized to his brother for making it seem that he hated him as they grew up.

“Now I’m sorry that I’ve I grew up being a dumb jerk to you and made fun of you and didn’t want you to hang out with my friends,” Zachary said.

Nikolas apologized to his brother and the pair hugged.

A short time later, deputies handcuffed Nikolas Cruz and took him to jail where he would be booked on 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. If convicted, Cruz could face the death penalty.