MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tractor-trailer overturned on Florida Turnpike on Tuesday in Miramar.

CBS News Chopper4 was over the scene just north of Northwest 199th Street near Hard Rock Stadium.

About a dozen firefighters and rescue personnel were on scene.

No word on any injuries.

Traffic is being affected in both directions.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area.