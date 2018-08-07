  • WFOR TVOn Air

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – We all love to sleep in, but researchers are warning that too much sleep can be bad for your health.

Researchers in Great Britain looked into data on more than three million people from 74 studies and found those who slept for 10 hours were 30 percent more likely to die prematurely than those who slept for eight.

Staying in bed for more than 10 hours also increased the chances of dying from a stroke by 56 percent and heart disease by 49 percent.

Experts recommend seven or eight hours of sleep.

