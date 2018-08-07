Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Subtropical Storm Debby has formed in the North Atlantic.

But don’t get too excited about it, the storm isn’t expected to be around very long.

At 11 a.m. the center of the system was about 1160 miles west of the Azores. It was moving to the north at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The system is expected to slow down in the next 24 hours and take a gradual turn to the northeast. Debby is forecast to dissipate in a couple of days.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.