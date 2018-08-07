Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From Miami and Margate to Ft. Lauderdale, New York, and Los Angeles, police departments and sheriff’s offices across the country will be taking part in the 35th annual National Night Out against crime campaign.

National Night Out Day is held on the first Tuesday in August. It gives the police and the communities they serve to get together for a night to promote safer neighborhoods.

Many cities are planning block party style events complete with music, food, back to school giveaways, and a chance to meet and talk with those who serve and protect. Residents are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on their porch lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement officers.

In Miami-Dade, National Night Out events are being held at a variety of locations.

Raise your hand if you’re just as excited as we are for #NationalNightOut! 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️ Join us tomorrow, August 7th, at 9️⃣ different locations to get to know members of #YourMDPD. 👮‍♂️👮‍♀️ See you there! pic.twitter.com/IFuj4YYhGo — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 6, 2018

The City of Miami has three event locations.

North District

Liberty Square

64th Street and 14t Avenue,

Central District

Roberto Clemente Park

101 NW 34th Street

South District

Shenandoah Park

1800 SW 21st Avenue

The events, which run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature free food and drinks, giveaways, crime safety tips, and entertainment.

In Broward, Ft. Lauderdale police and McGruff the Crime Dog will take part in a Night Out event from 5 p.m. 9 p.m. at Joseph C

Carter Park, located at 1450 W. Sunrise Boulevard.

In Hollywood, more than a dozen events will be held across the city.