OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – When Jarvis Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns, he did not go quietly.

It seems like he has siezed every opportunity to take shots at the Dolphins quarterbacks and coaching staff.

Well, the guys who run Funky Buddha Brewery here in South Florida made their own headline by dedicating a special beer to the disgruntled receiver.

It’s simply named Landry’s Tears and the brew is the brain child of Funky Buddha founder Ryan Sentz.

“I’m definitely not the mastermind behind anything but yea it was my idea,” said Sentz. “I think he led the NFL in receptions in four years so how was he underutilized. So that and kind of talking that it was the coaches fault or the quarterbacks. Anything the team did him a favor. He was a great player for us and I think they helped make him a great player.”

“He left everything out on the field,” added General Manager KC Sentz. “He was a great player he was exciting to watch. We were sad to see him go. We get it, but those comments tore at Dolphins’ fans hearts.”

This frosty beverage in Landry’s honor appropriately takes 14 days to make, just like his old Dolphins number.

And the ingredients used are – of course – bitter sweet.

“We infuse that with sour grapes, bitter grape fruit peel, we use salt because it is a goza,” explained brewery digital content provider Mitch Wilkinson. “It’s basically a sour beer with salt added.”

“It tasted like bitterness, like resentments, like anger,” Ryan Sentz said. “It tasted good. We’re both happy with the product, it tastes good.”

What’s on tap will wake up your taste buds but it’s definitely refreshing.

When news broke about the new beer, Funky Buddha was flooded with requests for this one time offer.

“We had such a good response I think from Dolphins fans that are scattered throughout the US that emailed us, ‘how can we get this beer somewhere else?’ so pretty good response so far,” said KC Sentz.

If you want to try some of Landry’s Tears for yourself, the only time you can get is Thursday at Funky Buddha during the Dolphins preseason game against Tampa Bay.