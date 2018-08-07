Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida Keys man is wanted by authorities and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of picking up a small dog over his head and slamming it into the ground, breaking the dog’s pelvis.

Sheriff’s Office deputies say Sean Booth Chidester, 35, of Marathon, is a convicted felon who may be armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe Chidester may have an illegally-owned handgun.

Deputies were called to a veterinary hospital at 9:15 a.m. where a woman was getting her miniature pinscher, “Penny,” checked for injuries.

The woman told staff the dog was unable to stand on its hind legs and was shaking a lot.

Deputies met with the woman who stated she got into an altercation the previous night with Chidester.

According to police, the woman went on to say that Chidester picked up Penny above his head with arms fully extended and slammed the dog to the ground from the top of a set of stairs.

The woman estimated the dog fell about 10 feet in total.

X-rays of the dog were taken. The veterinarian stated there were multiple fractures of the dog’s pelvis.

The vet added the dog may have suffered long-term nerve damage and may not be unable to urinate on its own, requiring a catheter.

Chidester may be in the Marathon area. He may be riding a 2006, orange and blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a 6681RU tag.

He may also be driving a black, 1996 Chevrolet Jimmy sport-utility vehicle with the words, “Outlaw Diesel” across the top windshield with a 3543UW tag.

Chidester has an arrest history spanning more than 15 years in three states, including Monroe County, Florida.

His last arrest in Monroe County came in 2016 when he was charged with aggravated battery in which he knew or should have known the victim was pregnant.

Anyone with information about this crime or who has information regarding Chidester’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office Marathon substation at 305-289-2430-7000.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.