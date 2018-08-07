Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family in North Miami was forced out of their home after an overnight fire.

Maria Dupoa, who lives in the home at 230 NW 128th Street, said there were eight people inside when the fire started. She said they woke to the smell of smoke and then rushed to get outside.

“When I go outside I could see nothing. The smoke, I couldn’t see. I took my mother because she’s blind. I see my nephew, he’s visiting me from Haiti, he took my daughter and go out,” said Dupoa.

Dupoa said she’s not sure if any of her belongings can be saved.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.