  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, North Miami, North Miami House Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family in North Miami was forced out of their home after an overnight fire.

Maria Dupoa, who lives in the home at 230 NW 128th Street, said there were eight people inside when the fire started. She said they woke to the smell of smoke and then rushed to get outside.

“When I go outside I could see nothing. The smoke, I couldn’t see. I took my mother because she’s blind. I see my nephew, he’s visiting me from Haiti, he took my daughter and go out,” said Dupoa.

Dupoa said she’s not sure if any of her belongings can be saved.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s