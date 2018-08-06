TRAFFIC ALERT |I-75 northbound shutdown between Palmetto Expy and NW 138th Street in NW Miami-Dade
MILAN (CBSMiami) — Police in Italy say at least two people have died in a massive explosion on a highway near the northern city of Bologna that collapsed part of a raised highway.

(Courtesy: Italian State Police)

Police also said in a statement Monday that between 60 and 70 people were injured, some with serious burns, when a tanker truck carrying explosive materials was in a traffic accident.

The news agency ANSA said the tanker was carrying liquefied petroleum gas. The explosion sent flames soaring into the air.

Some people were reportedly hit by flying glass as windows shattered in nearby buildings.

