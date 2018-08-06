Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — In a tweet about a report involving his son, President Trump admitted that the purpose of a 2016 Trump Tower meeting was to get information about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

In a Tweet Sunday trump wrote: “Fake news reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!”

The President was reacting to reports that he is concerned his son might have exposure in the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Trump Junior and his attorney have insisted he has always told the truth.

But his claims, including to the Senate Judiciary Committee, that he never told his father about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, have been contradicted by others.

Two other Sunday tweets by the President called the investigation a witch hunt.

In addition to Donald Trump Junior, Jared Kushner and then-campaign Chairman Paul Manafort also attended the 2016 meeting. Manafort is back in federal court Monday or his trial on bank and tax fraud. It’s the first trial to stem from Mueller’s investigation.