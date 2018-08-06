Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police have arrested ten people for sexually exploiting children online. Those arrested range in age from 14-years-old to 67-years-old.

The arrests were made as part of an initiative to combat the distribution and promotion of online sexual exploitation of children.

According to Miami-Dade police, preliminary forensic examination of electronic devices have revealed over 100,000 images and videos of child pornography with victims as young as three to nine months old.

During the six-month investigation, detectives served numerous search warrants, subpoenas and preservation letters.

“Individuals who are looking at child pornography of a 3 to 9 month old baby, with explicit acts, sexual acts to a nine month old? A 3 month old? That’s something that’s repulsive. That’s something we can’t tolerate. We definitely need to put a stop to this,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Those arrested are James Abravaya, 57, Dionte Black, 19, Antonio Byrd, 28, James Chatelian, 23, Taylor Dansby, 21, Jorge Gomez-Hernandez, 34, Yenray Pereira, 37, a minor aged 14, Carlos Amasifuen, 18, and Matthew Grenet, 23.

The charges range from Sexual Performance by a Child Possession, Transmission of Material Harmful to Minors, Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Child, Distribution of Obscene to a Minor, Attempted Sexual Activity with a Specified Minor, Computer Services Certain Uses Prohibited, and Sexual Performance by a Child Promote.

The arrests were made following a six-month investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, along with Homeland Security, the City of Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. If you have any information please contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.

You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.