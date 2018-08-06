Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

VOLUSIA COUNTY (CBSMiami) — A Florida sheriff’s department has released a disturbing body-cam video showing a deadly officer-involved shooting. It was captured by a camera was worn by a deputy who was forced to make a tough decision when a man repeatedly reached for his stun gun.

Deputy Brandon Watson responded alone Friday night to a tense domestic violence call in Seville, Florida.

“They called, so all I gotta do is figure out what happened, if nothing happened, I’m going to leave,” Deputy Watson could be heard saying on his body-cam video as he approached the scene.

29-year-old Emmanual Alquisiras and a friend tell Watson nothing happened but Alquisiras’s girlfriend is standing behind him.

She shouts in Spanish that Alquisiras had hit her, motioning to her arm. Alquisiras grabs her and the deputy steps in tasing him in the back.

Police say Alquisiras would not put his hands behind his back. After being told multiple times to stop, he kept reaching for the deputy’s taser. The body camera appears to show Alquisiras becoming combative and not complying with the deputies orders.

In a verbal exchange heard on camera, Alquisiras says, “I don’t care if he shoot me, ok. If you shoot me…”

The deputy replies, “That’s the last thing I want to do.”

Alquisiras says, “If you shoot me, that’s the last time you going to do it. Call your amigos. Call your amigos. Call your amigos.”

The deputy says, “Just chill out buddy.”

Watson pleads with the children to go inside and says, “Kids go inside, go inside.”

As the situation spirals out of control, Watson tases Alquisiras again before firing his gun and killing him.

“If he loses his firearm he’s dead, or everybody else is dead. And we train if that if you lose your taser, you have to transition to your firearm,” explained Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood.

The sheriff also tweeted that Deputy Watson did everything he could to try and convince this man to stop fighting.

Watson joined the force in 2015. He was placed on administrative leave as the Florida department of law enforcement investigates the shooting.