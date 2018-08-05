Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — It appears a jury will decide whether a boat owner is guilty of causing the death of one of their passengers.

The owner of a Florida charter boat has been charged in a death that occurred during one of the yacht’s trips.

A U.S. Department of Justice news release says Laurent Marc-Antoine Jean Maubert-Cayla has been charged with misconduct or neglect of a ship officer that resulted in the death. A bond hearing is set for Tuesday.

Court records say Maubert-Cayla chartered a motor yacht called “Miami Vice” to seven passengers on April 1.

Officials say the boat stopped in Biscayne Bay, between Miami and Miami Beach, and some of the passengers went swimming. The complaint says the captain, Mauricio Alvarez, engaged the engines at some point, and one of the swimmers was hit and killed by the propeller.

The complaint says Alvarez, who has also been charged, didn’t have a U.S. captain’s license.

