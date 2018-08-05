Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two police officers from Palm Beach Gardens saved a 14-month old girl who was choking on food.

Her panicked mother was seen in some heart-wrenching video, desperately trying to save the child.

Fortunately, the quick-thinking officers happened to be nearby and now they’ve being praised for saving a young life.

Ana Graham, the girl’s mother, described the two police officers who saved her toddler.

“They were so selfless and they didn’t even hesitate,” she said. “Every time I watch it, it’s as terrifying as it felt that day.”

Graham is talking about the moment her daughter, Lucia, started choking on a chicken nugget in the middle of the food court at Palm Beach Gardens Mall.

“Her eyes opened up and she opened her mouth and she couldn’t cough,” Graham explained.

She saw a look of terror on her 14-month-old daughter’s face and her heart began pounding.

“I remember feeling like vertigo, like oh my gosh something really bad is happening,” Graham said.

Her motherly instinct kicked in. She started slapping her daughters back but Lucia’s throat wouldn’t clear, so Ana screamed for someone to call 911.

Little did she know, two police officers were also in the Chic Fil A, who rushed over.

“I just handed her to him,” she said.

Graham got on her knees, her daughter was still choking and her face was turning red.

“It was several minutes so I thought this could be it,” Graham said.

A thought that she couldn’t shake; she might lose Lucia.

I remember at some point just turning away because I can’t see what’s going to happen,” she said.

Luckily, one of the smacks dislodged the chicken nugget.

Lucia and Ana left the mall in their car, not an ambulance.

Ana credits officers Robert Ayala and Rafael Guadalupe

“Because of you, our family is intact and I know those guys are angels who saved our daughters life,” she said.