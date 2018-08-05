Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The race for governor is in full swing. This week we turn our attention to the democratic side. Four of the candidates have appeared on Facing South Florida – Phillip Levine, Gwen Graham, Chris King and Andrew Gillum

But there is one more candidate running – Jeff Greene.

Greene is a real estate developer from Palm Beach and worth between three and four billion dollars.

He has made his opposition to Donald Trump a centerpiece of his campaign. This, however is not the first time he has run for office.

In 1982 he ran for congress as a republican in California and lost, and then in 2010 he ran to become the democratic nominee in Florida for senate and lost that race to Kendrick Meek.

Part one of the interview can be seen above.

Parts two and three of the interview can be seen below.