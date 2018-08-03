Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A Tampa woman accused of dropping her four-year-old daughter in a river and letting her drown made her first appearance before a judge on Friday.

Shakayla Denson, 26, is charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse, and grand theft auto. During the proceeding, she was denied bond and her next hearing was set for August 8th.

Denson is accused of stealing a car from an auto repair shop Thursday afternoon. She then drove to the Hillsborough River, waded into the water with her daughter, Je’Hyrah Daniels, and left her there, according to police.

A member of the Tampa police dive team found the girl’s unconscious body about 75 feet from shore.

Je’Hyrah was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Denson was apprehended while walking not far from where the child was dumped in the river, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

“Unfortunately at this point, there are a lot more questions than answers,” said Dugan, who called the situation a “completely tragic event.”

Denson has previous arrests for driving with a suspended license and theft charges dating back two years ago.