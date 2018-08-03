Filed Under:autos, Fiat Chrysler Recall, Local TV, Recall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fiat Chrysler has issued a recall notice for more than a million Ram pick up trucks.

The company says it discovered a problem with their tailgates which could cause them to open on their own.

The recall applies to Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 models with power locks, model years 2015 through 2017.

Fiat Chrysler reminds drivers to secure loose cargo to avoid any potential issues. No injuries or accidents have been reported in connection to the recall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s