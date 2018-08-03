Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fiat Chrysler has issued a recall notice for more than a million Ram pick up trucks.

The company says it discovered a problem with their tailgates which could cause them to open on their own.

The recall applies to Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 models with power locks, model years 2015 through 2017.

Fiat Chrysler reminds drivers to secure loose cargo to avoid any potential issues. No injuries or accidents have been reported in connection to the recall.