MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning fire has forced a family out of their southwest Miami-Dade home.

Marilyn Montoto who lives in the home at 2940 SW 63rd Street with her parents said the fire sparked inside a utility closet in the garage.

“The breaker went out and started making noises. My dad got near it and once he got near it, it started to go up in flames. So, of course, he called the emergency (number) immediately and the rest of the neighbors also called the emergency immediately,” said Montoto.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

The Red Cross has found the family somewhere to stay, at least temporarily.

Montoto fears the home may be a total loss.