MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Dangerous rip currents turned deadly Thursday in Miami Beach where one woman died and four others were hospitalized after getting caught in powerful undertow.

Miami Beach police got a call about several swimmers in distress at the 17th Street Beach Thursday evening shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Ocean Rescue and Fire Rescue immediately responded and found six people in trouble; three adults and three children. The kids were all 11 years old.

Ocean Rescue entered the water and swam to 35-year-old Maria Perez and brought her back to shore on a rescue board. She was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she later died.

Miami Beach Police rescued 39-year-old Eleazor Rangal on a Marine Patrol boat and took him to the marina to meet Fire Rescue. He was also taken to Mt. Sinai in stable condition.

The remaining victims, 37-year-old Juan Rodriguez and three children, all made it to shore with help of bystanders and were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital as well. They are all recovering.

Those rescued were a group of family and friends from Illinois who were staying in West Palm beach.

Survivors told police they went swimming and the “water was shallow but then all of a sudden they hit a sand bottom with a heavy undertow which subsequently dragged them out deep into the ocean,” stated the police officer.

If you ever encounter a rip current, try to remember these tips:

Stay calm.

Don’t fight the current.

Escape by swimming laterally, and then at an angle toward shore.

If you are unable to escape by swimming, float or tread water.

If you feel you will be unable to reach shore, call and wave for help.

Beachgoers should also follow these safety tips to avoid getting caught in rip currents