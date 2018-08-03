Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nearly 150,000 half-gallon cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk are being voluntarily recalled because the product may contain real cow’s milk, which could pose a dangerous situation for those with allergies.

The recall notes that the product is safe to drink for those not allergic to cow’s milk.

Affected products have a UPC barcode reading “41570 05621” and are labeled with the following “use by” dates:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

The products were shipped to more than two dozen states, including Florida.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.