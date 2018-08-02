Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video shows a man in a rage jumping on a woman’s car and kicking-in her windshield after she refused his advances.

Police say it happened at a Nashville gas station.

Bailey Cantrell says she was sitting in her car waiting for a friend when a complete stranger asked for her phone number.

She declined several times, finally telling him she is a lesbian and that’s when the man launched himself onto the hood of her car.

The video has gone viral.

Police are still searching for that man.