Comments
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video shows a man in a rage jumping on a woman’s car and kicking-in her windshield after she refused his advances.
Police say it happened at a Nashville gas station.
Bailey Cantrell says she was sitting in her car waiting for a friend when a complete stranger asked for her phone number.
She declined several times, finally telling him she is a lesbian and that’s when the man launched himself onto the hood of her car.
The video has gone viral.
Police are still searching for that man.