Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – – Miami police robbery detectives are looking for a man they say broke into a clinic and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance cameras show the suspect breaking into the Florida Medical Center Group, located in the 1500 block of Northwest 36 Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. on June 25th.

We need your help identifying a burglar who broke into the Florida Medical Group at 1501 N.W. 36 Street and stole money from the cash register on 6/25/18 at approximately 5:30pm. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/zas7PMonkW — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 2, 2018

Once inside the clinic, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash that was left in the cash register, according to police.

The suspect is described by police as a slim man, between 25-30 years-old, last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).