MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s that time of year again, summer break is nearing an end but the good news is that its back-to-school sales tax holiday season in Florida.

Jorge Mastrapa, Academy Facilitator at Walmart says their associates are ready to help.

“We are going to have 3 days tax-free and we are going to be ready and we are going to have the materials they need and we are going to have the associate willing to help them out with their supplies.”

The three-day tax holiday which runs from August 3rd to 5th of August will allow shoppers to avoid paying state and local sales taxes on most clothes and footwear costing $60 or less and school supplies that cost $15 or less.

This year shoppers are estimated to save about $35 million to $40 million on sales taxes during the weekend, according to state budget estimators.

It’s a financial break for families with multiple kids.

Jorge Mastrapa agrees the three day shopping weekend can make a difference in families budgets saying, “Obviously they can save money on taxes so it will be a help for the families.”

Lawmakers cut technology from this year’s back-to-school shopping weekend savings. If you want to avoid the crowds, purchases made online, in catalogs and by mail-order can all forgo paying taxes on purchases.

The tax-free holiday starts Thursday at midnight and will run till 11:59 on August 5th.

