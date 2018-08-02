  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Looking For A Professional Change?
Filed Under:Job Fair, Miccosukee Resort and Gaming Career Fair, Sponsored
Sponsored By Miccosukee Resort & Gaming

Miccosukee Resort & Gaming is looking for hospitality, culinary and gaming professionals interested in taking the next step in their careers. With over 1,100 employees, Miccosukee Resort & Gaming is one of South Florida’s largest and most established employers.

On Thursday, August 9, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., potential candidates can apply in person at our Career Fair in the Resort’s Entertainment Dome.

Full-time employees are eligible to participate in our affordable and comprehensive benefits package. From entry level through senior management, we offer professional development every step of the way. Join the Miccosukee family and become part of a challenging and rewarding experience.

We succeed as you succeed!

For more information visit www.Miccosukee.com and please follow us on Facebook and Instagram @MiccosukeeResortMiami and @Miccosukee.Resort.Gaming.

Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, established in 1999 and operated by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, is a full resort and gaming facility boasting more than 1,700 machines, 32 poker tables, and high-stakes bingo 24-hours-a-day. Located at the edge of the Everglades at 500 SW 177 AVE, Miccosukee Resort & Gaming is a world-class hotel with modernized suites, ancillary amenities, and excellent eateries ranging from deli favorites through upscale fine dining. For reservations and information call 1-877-242-6464 or visit online.

Above content provided by Miccosukee Resort & Gaming

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s