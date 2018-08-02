Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a Miami Gardens man gunned down outside his home while holding his little boy is pleading for help in finding his killer.

Darin Williams was an aspiring firefighter who was gunned down outside his house on Monday night of last week while holding his one-year-old son.

Miami Gardens police have no new leads which is why the family’s appeal for help is so important.

“We are standing here because we are a family in pain. My cousin Darin did not deserve for someone to take his life and try to take his son’s life. These were the actions of a coward,” said Latonia Brown, Darin’s cousin.

Williams was shot and killed while holding his one-year-old son, Darin, who was wounded in the drive-by.

With the child’s grandmother and mother sobbing and dozens of loved ones at their side, Brown spoke out about Darin.

“Darin was doing nothing wrong. He was the perfect father. He was not a thug but thugs took him from us. We can not allow this to continue in our community,” Brown said.

Darin had dreamed of becoming a firefighter and had graduated from the academy last year.

“He was only 27. He had his life ahead of him. He had aspirations and great memories and his baby was only a child,” Brown added.

Police say dozens of rounds were fired at Williams outside the family home in Miami Gardens.

“We plead for your help. Anyone with information should come forward. Please help us,” Brown said. “This is important to stop this. It didn’t have to happen and we can not allow this as the cowards walk free.”

Miami Gardens’ police chief, a mother of three children, called for the community to help out.

“You see this family back here. I am so tired of seeing these families grieving about the same thing. Darin was a special young man achieving things that other people didn’t achieve. He deserved to go on achieving those things. As a community, we need to start speaking out,” Said Delma Noel-Pratt, Miami Gardens police chief.

“We need to stop this. This family is in pain and will be in pain for the rest of our lives. Anyone with information out there, please help us.”

Miami Gardens police say they are looking for four males who were in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows and a paper tag.

It could be a honda civic or accord.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

There is a $13,000 reward in this case.