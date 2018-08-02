Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Colorado State University released their August Atlantic Tropical Outlook Thursday morning and at first glance you notice the increase in named storms and hurricanes from the July Update.

This is due mostly to the rather active July which saw two hurricanes (Beryl and Chris) plus the pre-season Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The total number of named storms this year according to the forecast is up one to 12 from the July forecast.

Hurricanes up one to five, and major hurricanes remain unchanged at one for the season. When factoring in the first three storms this latest forecast actually is calling fewer Atlantic Hurricanes for the remainder of the season.

The total named storms will be near average with slightly below numbers for hurricanes and major hurricanes.

A number of factors have come together which have led to these lower numbers with the August forecast.

Cooler than average sea surface temperatures have and continue to be detected over a large region of the Tropical Atlantic.

This cooler water remains primarily over the main development region for tropical activity between Africa and the Carribbean.

A large amount of Saharan Dust continues to move off the continenet and over this area as well, working against any developing tropical waves.

Wind shear over the Caribbean has been rather high compared to average this past month, which also leads to below average Atlantic Hurricane Seasons.

The early August update still is a few weeks away from when the Atlantic Hurricane Season is at its most active, late August through Early September.

Even with the lowered activity there are still nine named storms, three hurricanes, and one major hurricane in the forecast.

Remain alert and prepared as the hurricane season moves through its most active period.