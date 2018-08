Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Passengers on a Ryanair plane were forced to evacuate after a cell phone burst into flames.

A passenger recorded the fire, which happened as the plane was on the ground, getting ready to head to Ibiza from Barcelona in Spain.

The phone was being charged by a battery pack when it burst into flames, according to witnesses.

All of the passengers were safely evacuated.