FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in front of a home at NW 2nd Street and 31st Avenue.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said a woman was pronounced dead on the scene. A male victim was taken to Broward Health North with non-life threatening injuries.

A man who lives in the neighborhood said he was getting ready to go to work on the night shift when he heard the sound of rapid gunfire. He said there were 15 to 20 gunshots.

“When it was over with I stepped out the door and seen a young lady laying down and another young man was shot in the leg. The young lady was shot in the head,” said Maurice Beckett.

Beckett said neighbors attempted CPR on the woman but she was not moving.

Investigators are searching for a dark-color vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting.