MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Mass will be held Wednesday for a Miami Columbus High student who died in a violent crash over the weekend.

The remembrance Mass for Ari Arteaga, 16, will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church at 8235 SW 57th Avenue in Miami, starting at 7 p.m.

Arteaga was driving with his girlfriend, 16-year-old Indira Rambarran, on Saturday when he lost control and crashed his Jeep into a utility pole near Sw 87th Avenue and 64th Street.

Arteaga, the son of University of Miami Hurricanes pitching coach and Hall of Famer JD Arteaga, died on the scene.

Rambarran survived the crash.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.