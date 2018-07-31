Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – The father of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student who died in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting is appalled at the idea that beginning Wednesday people will be able to legally download plans for 3D printed guns.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed on the third floor of Building 12, calls the blueprint release “horrible on a lot of levels.”

“This administration has put us at risk and they didn’t need to do so. We must put a stop to this. My daughter died, it was preventable, it didn’t need to happen. Why would we add to that risk for others and make it harder to put in place common-sense steps that already exist. Metal detectors are now going to be meaningless,” said Guttenberg.

In an interview with CNN, Guttenberg said he was in Washington DC last week and “nobody in DC on a legislative level even knew about this.”

“Unfortunately it appears this administration did a reversal of a policy that they did not need to do and they didn’t communicate it,” he said. “Those of us in the gun violence prevention movement have been putting out information about it over the past five to six weeks, but let’s face it, traditional media was not covering it and the legislators didn’t know. One party, when I was there last week, got sufficiently horrified, the other did not.”

In June, a gun-rights group, Defense Distributed, reached a settlement with the government that will allow it to post 3-D printable gun plans online. According to the settlement, the plan wasn’t supposed to be online until Wednesday but more than 1,000 people had already downloaded plans to print an AR-15 style semiautomatic assault rifle, according to the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“Is it the end of gun control? Like, I think it is, in an essential sense,” said Defense Distributed’s founder Cody Wilson.

The settlement ended a multiyear legal battle that started when Wilson posted designs for a 3-D printed handgun he called “The Liberator” in 2013. The single-shot pistol was made almost entirely out of ABS plastic — the same material Lego bricks are made from — and could be made on a 3-D printer.

Twenty-one state attorneys general sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions Monday, urging the government to withdraw from the settlement.

The U.S. State Department said the “the decision to settle the case was made in the interest of the security and foreign policy of the United States.”

“You know, honestly, for God’s sakes. When it comes to something as basic as public safety, our State Department’s saying, hey, this is a giveaway for terrorists,” said Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

The so-called “ghost guns” don’t have serial numbers and are therefore untraceable. Users who make them or people who buy them wouldn’t be subject to background checks.

Tuesday morning President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over the ability to legally download plans for 3-D printed guns, saying he’s spoken with the National Rifle Association about them because the technology “doesn’t seem to make much sense!”

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Wow, look who tweeted after my interview. Mr. President, last week your Secretary of State said the same thing, he was looking into it. Your administration did this, now it may be to late to stop this. https://t.co/hbjaOM7o4q — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 31, 2018

“It’s another example, so many, of the president showing up on the scene a day late and a dollar short to address a situation his own administration created,” said Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

Trump has previously offered tepid support for tougher gun restrictions, particularly after the Parkland high school shooting in February, but later backed off those positions to align himself with NRA proposals.

