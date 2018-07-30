Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie Fire Rescue units responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Davie on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say a fire broke out in a bottom floor unit at Cameron Cove Apartment after 2 p.m. at the apartment complex on the 2600 block of Southwest 79th Avenue.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire but there was concern about how the blaze would impact units adjacent to and above.

CBS4 reporter Carey Codd spoke to a woman who lives two stories above the unit on fire. She said her brother happened to be visiting and he was able to save her puppy while she was at work.

“I just heard a bunch of people screaming and I didn’t hear alarms or anything so I didn’t know what was going on, so I waited a little bit and I looked out the door and it was all black smoke so I ran and grabbed my wallet, grabbed the dog and I was like let’s go Mila. I opened the door and it was hot as hell so we ducked down and ran out the stairs,” said Brendan Jasuta.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the second and third floors of the three-story apartment building.

Video images from CBS News Chopper4 showed fire damage to the building and several fire rescue units on scene.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the blaze or if anyone was displaced because of the fire.