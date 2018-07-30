Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

REDDING, Calif (CBSMiami) — More than a dozen large wildfires continue to burn in California, however, the spread of the Carr fire, the biggest wildfire in Northern California, has slowed down slightly after days of explosive growth.

“We’re starting to gain some ground rather being in a defensive mode on this fire, all the time,” explained Cal Fire Incident Commander Bret Gouvea.

The fire, which covers around 100-thousand acres, has destroyed more than 850 buildings in and around the city of Redding. It’s also forced nearly 40-thousand people to flee their homes.

The vicious Carr fire was sparked by a car fire last Monday.

Cal Fire says evacuation orders are still in place for thousands of people as crews work to stop the explosive and deadly fire.

By Sunday night, the fires burning across the state had claimed several lives.

The victims include a woman and her two great- grandchildren, ages four and five, a bulldozer operator and two firefighters.

One of those firefighters was killed while battling the flames. The 33-year-old man died when a tree fell on him near Yosemite National Park.

Weather continues to be a factor in the west. The temperature in the Redding area is expected to climb above a hundred degrees today and for the rest of the week.