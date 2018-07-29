Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Tri-Rail train struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday in North Miami Beach.

According to authorities, a southbound train struck a pedestrian near the over path on Ives Dairy Road.

The tracks run parallel to I-95 in that area.

There were 105 passengers on board the train at the time of the incident, according to authorities. None were injured.

A bus stage has been set up between the Golden Glades station on Hollywood station to transport passengers in the meantime.