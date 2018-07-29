  • WFOR TVOn Air

Filed Under: Attempted Murder, Danny Tims, Jupiter, MMA, Stabbing Incident

Jupiter (CBSMiami) – A former professional fighter is behind bars facing attempted murder chargers.

danny tims mug Former MMA Fighter Charged With Attempted Murder In Jupiter Stabbing

Mugshot for MMA fighter Danny Tims. (Source: Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Corrections)

Ex-mixed martial arts fighter Danny Lynn Tims III was arrested Saturday in Jupiter.

According to police, officers responded to a stabbing incident at the Jupiter Cove apartment complex at approximately 5 p.m.

Police say Tims was apprehended shortly after officers arrived.

The 29-year-old was placed under arrest and is being charged with Attempted Homicide, Robbery, Aggravated Battery and Vehicle Theft.

Authorities say the victim, who has not been named, is in critical condition at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Tims hasn’t fought professionally since 2015. His pro fighting record is 10-5-1 according to several MMA websites.

