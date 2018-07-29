By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under:Adoption, Focus On South Florida, Foster Care, Local TV, Miami Heart Gallery, My33, Rudabeh Shahbazi, The Children's Trust

The “Miami Heart Gallery” is an online multi-media exhibit, created to find “forever families” for local children in foster care.

It’s one of more than 85 collaborative “Heart Galleries” across the United States, designed to increase the number of adoptive families for children who need homes.

We focus on the ongoing need for adoptions, and meet a woman who has adopted 4 children through the Miami Heart Gallery.

Guests:     Sandra Camacho, The Children’s Trust Community Outreach

Denise Beeman-Saisain, Adopted 4 Children

