By Jim DeFede
The race for governor in Florida is being closely watched across the country.

Five democrats are vying to be their party’s nominee and on the republican side it is a two person race between Congressman Ron Desantis and Florida agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam.

This week on Facing South Florida, Putnam joined host Jim DeFede for a 1-on-1 interview.

Guest: Adam Putnam, Agriculture Commissioner & Republican Gubernatorial Candidate

Part one of the interview can be seen above.

Part two of the interview can be seen below.

