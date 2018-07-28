Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Northwest Miami-Dade (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police responded to two shootings just a few miles apart on Saturday.

A helicopter flew overhead early Saturday morning above a crime scene in Northwest Miami-Dade at NW 84th Terrace.

Police said they found Tyrone Cobbins, 38, shot and killed.

Police did not say who was responsible, but according to people on scene it happened when a domestic dispute turned violent.

Then, just a few miles down the road, police got called to yet another scene where they say an adult man was also shot.

It happened near NW 60th street around 4:30 pm.

Police, who did not release the identity of the man, blocked off the area shortly after the victim was taken to Ryder trauma center.