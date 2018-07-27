Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly discovery inside a Miami home Friday when a body was found in the attic of the shuttered home.

According to police, the man was electrocuted in the attic of the home located in the 2700 block of SW 36TH Street.

The house is under construction.

Miami Fire Rescue officials say he was in a tough spot for rescuers.

“When they tried to gain access to him it was a very confined space so they came out of the attic and they had to actually pull the ceiling down so we could have a better visual on him. Once we were able to see him we noticed that he had been deceased for some time at which time we called the police department to respond,” according to Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Captain Ignatius Carroll.

People on the scene told CBS4’s Amber Diaz the man was doing electrical work when he was killed and reportedly, his co-workers went to the home to look for him when he didn’t answer his phone.

The man has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.