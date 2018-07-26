MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A third suspect in the murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion has been taken into custody.

Robert Allen was picked up by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Eastman, Georgia, according to The Telegraph.

Allen was captured on surveillance video minutes before the rapper was shot to death and robbed of $50,000 in cash in a Louis Vuitton bag in Deerfield Beach.

Four men in total have been indicted for the rapper’s murder. Two men, Dedrick Williams and Michael Boatwright, are in custody. Police are still looking for Trayvon Newsome.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed outside the Riva Motorsports store.

The 20-year-old, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was killed as he left the store. The sheriff’s office said he was ambushed by two suspects as he left in his electric BMW. He was shot and killed in the front seat.

Detectives say Boatwright and Newsom were the men who confronted Onfroy.

Onfroy’s attorney, David Bogenschutz, said investigators told him the rapper had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew the cash to buy a motorcycle