MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two small planes that crashed in mid-air over the Everglades killing four people, collided nearly head-on according to the National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report.

The report states the Piper PA-34 and the Cessna 172 “converged nearly straight on,” based on a review of radar data.

The planes went down south of Tamiami Trail a few miles west of Krome Avenue at mile marker 23 on July 17.

At the time of the collision, the Piper was flying northwest and the Cessna was flying southeast. “The Piper was en route to a nearby training area at an altitude about 1,500 feet mean sea level (msl) and no longer communicating with TMB tower as it was outside the Class D airspace. The Cessna was returning from the training area at an altitude about 1,500 feet msl and had contacted the TMB tower just prior to collision. The controller acknowledged the transmission and issued a traffic advisory, but no further communications were received from the Cessna,” according to the NTSB preliminary report.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE NTSB PRELIMINARY REPORT

The report also states, “During the wreckage examinations, red and blue paint transfer was found on a top inboard section of Cessna right wing. Cessna tire marks were found on the Piper right wingtip and the left main landing gear tire of the Cessna was not recovered. Additionally, the right upper strut attach fitting from the Cessna was found in the Piper tailcone. The Cessna left front wing spar carry-through fitting (near left wing root) was found in the outboard right wing of the Piper. In addition, a section of Cessna right wing spar fragment was found in the Piper vertical stabilizer.”

Those killed in the crash were 19-year-old Nisha Sejwall, 22-year-old Jorge Sanchez, and 72-year-old Ralph Knight, who were all pilots.

Flight student Carlo Zanetti Scarpati, 22, also died in the crash.

Both planes were registered to Dean International, Inc., a flight school, which operated out of Miami Executive Airport. The operator of Dean International has since said the school is shutting down.