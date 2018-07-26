Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Miami Beach police officer was arrested after she allegedly punched and kicked a visibly pregnant woman in Miami Beach.

It happened Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Espanola Way and Washington Avenue.

Ambar Pacheco, 26, reportedly told the police she kicked and punched the woman in the stomach after the woman’s boyfriend kicked Pacheco’s sister in the face

“I saw red and beat the s**t out her,” she said, according to her arrest report.

When Miami Beach police arrived, they noticed the woman, who was eight months pregnant, in visible pain. She was taken to Mount Sinai hospital where she delivered a healthy baby. The birth came early, her due date was in August.

Pacheco has been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery.