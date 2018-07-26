Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are you getting your kids ready for school yet? It’s that time of year again when summer time begins to wind down and it becomes back to school season!

But not everyone can go back with brand new sharpened pencils and spiffy new backpacks.

That’s why Neighbors 4 Neighbors and our partners at the Children’s Services Council of Broward County and Connect Familias in Miami-Dade are getting ready for the new school year. With your help, we are gathering supplies to help deserving children get what they need to start the school year ready to succeed.

A simple donation of $35 ensure that families in both Miami-Dade and Broward County will receive a back pack filled with supplies, uniforms and a new pair of shoes.

Last year, the back-to-school drives delivered backpacks and supplies to nearly 6,000 kids. We need your help again for the upcoming school year!

It takes just $35 to supply a student for the entire year! That includes uniforms, shoes, and a backpack filled with supplies. To make a donation visit our website at: www.neighbors4neighbors.org/back-to-school