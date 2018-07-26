Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Welcome to the all new Novikov. The hugely popular fine dining spot in London has made its US debut here in downtown Miami.

Named after the Russian-born owner, the cuisine is as unique and glamorous as the space itself.

“Our cuisine is Chinese and Japanese cuisine and a robata section. We display fresh seafood so guests can choose it, see how they like it to be cooked. They can steam it, or grill it on the robata grill. We can do tempura style and all kinds of sashimi as well,” said Chef Lok, Novikov’s Executive Chef.

On the market display, you will notice that some of the seafood is so fresh, like the Maine lobsters, they’re still moving.

Novikov also features world-class art and a distinctive open kitchen.

“We want people to feel like Novikov is not a normal restaurant – it’s glamorous,” said Chef Lok.

This year Novikov is participating in the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau ‘s annual Miami Spice Program lunch offering 3-course lunch/brunch meals at $23.00 per person. Other participating restaurants offer a 3-course dinner menu dinner menu priced at $39.00.

Chef Lok is back in the Kitchen preparing some of the many items on the Miami Spice lunch menu like the delicious entree called San Pei Chicken With Aged Soy.

“So the taste is a little bit spicy than sweet – and a little sour,” Lok said.

“It’s just what you said! sweet spicy and a bit of sour. Delicious,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo after tasting.

Another entree on The Miami Spice menu is the grilled hangar steak with crispy garlic.

“I feel like this is from a top steak restaurant,” said Petrillo. “This is tender, juicy, and I love that its cut into bites.”

Chef Lok shows off out 2 special appetizers as well. The golden brown tender Pork Skewers, which cooks slowly for 10 hours and their famous dim sum, hand-made and translucent. They’re filled with shrimp and cilantro.

“Dim sum means touching heart,” Lok explained. “It’s warm, it’s soft, it’s tender and it makes you just sort of go ahhhhh.”

“As you said, it’s a touch your heart comfort food,” Petrillo said.

The meal ends with a delicate and creamy Black Forrest cake.

The Miami Spice Program kicks off August 1 and runs through September 30th. Novikov is opened 7 days a week for dinner offering Miami Spice lunch only Monday through Friday.

For more info on Miami Spice and the restaurants participating go to: www.miamiandbeaches.com For more on Novikov: www.novikovmiami.com