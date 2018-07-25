  • WFOR TVOn Air

Filed Under:Backlog, Florida, Florida Drivers, Sunpass, Transactions

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) — Florida’s troubled $287 million upgrade of the SunPass toll system created a backlog of 170 million transactions, the Florida Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

More than 122 million of the transactions had been processed as of Wednesday morning.

“SunPass is working diligently to clear the backlog of toll transactions,” Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kim Poulton said in a statement.

The upgrades involving the SunPass Centralized Customer Service System were supposed to last about a week and be completed June 11.

Instead, parts of the system were down for a month and issues remain, including customer access to the SunPass website and mobile application. One Democratic lawmaker has called for the state agency to suspend the collection of tolls until the system is caught up.

Meanwhile, the state announced this month that late fees and penalties will not be imposed until the system is operating fully. The state also said it was halting payments to a contractor, Maryland-based Conduent State & Local Solutions, as work continues on the system.

