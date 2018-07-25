Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/CBS News) – Singer Demi Lovato is awake and with her family after being hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose Tuesday, according to a statement from the singer’s representative but it’s still not known what drug was involved in that overdose.

A source confirmed to CBS News that the overdose was not from heroin despite early reports that stated it was from heroin.

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to CBS News that they responded to a drug overdose at the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in Hollywood Hills, California, where Lovato’s home is located.

The singer’s representative said in a statement, “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato has talked openly before about her struggle with substance abuse. In June, she released a song called “Sober” about a relapse after six years of sobriety. In the song, she apologized for letting down her family and fans.

The singer performed at the California Mid-State Fair on Sunday with her friend, Iggy Azalea. Azalea revealed to ET that she knew about Lovato’s relapse and was worried someone would use the news against her, but said ultimately, she was proud of Lovato for sharing her struggle in “Sober.”

In February, Lovato told CBS News that her single, “Tell Me You Love Me” was actually about conquering her addiction as well. “People think it’s a breakup song,” she said, “but it’s actually kind of a breakup song with myself and my bad habits.”

In March, Lovato revealed that she had such a bad experience at the 2016 Met Gala that she thought about relapsing. She said she went straight to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting instead. Lovato called the affair “a terrible experience.”

In a 2016 interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Lovato said her 4 years of sobriety was more important than her career. “Because of that, I’m now sitting here right now, alive and more successful than I’ve ever been…Like yes, it’s cool that I’m successful, but the most successful thing that I’ve done is being able to beat my addiction — and that I’m sitting alive in front of you today.”

Lovato turns 26 next month.

She was next scheduled to perform on Thursday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but her appearance has been canceled, according to Live Nation.

Lovato got her start in entertainment at age ten as a regular on the children’s series “Barney & Friends.”

That led to guest roles on TV shows like “Prison Break” and “Just Jordan,” followed by Disney Channel’s “As the Bell Rings.”

Lovato’s role as aspiring singer Mitchie Torres in the Disney TV movie “Camp Rock” introduced the world to her musical talent. Her debut album, the pop-rock “Don’t Forget,” released in 2008.

As a regular on the Disney series “Sonny with a Chance,” and Lovato became one of the network’s brightest young stars.

Her second album, “Here We Go Again,” released in 2009.

After three seasons on “Sonny with a Chance,” Lovato announced she was leaving the show to focus on recording and her third album, “Unbroken.”

She later had a recurring role on the Fox series “Glee” and served as a judge on the reality singing competition “The X-Factor” for two seasons.

Lovato’s self-titled album, “Demi,” released in 2013. Her albums “Confident,” which earned her a Grammy nomination, and “Tell Me You Love Me” followed.

Her hits like “Skyscraper,” “This Is Me” (a duet with ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas) and “Sorry Not Sorry” firmly established Lovato as a pop superstar.

Lovato’s most recent North American tour leg, which ran from February to April, grossed more than $20 million, according to tracking by Pollstar.

Citing production issues, Lovato postponed the South American portion of her tour in April.