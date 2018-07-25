Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Immigrant rights advocates demonstrated outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Miramar, a week after more than a dozen of their members were arrested for doing just that.

Members of the Circle of Protection group, who handed out free water to immigrants waiting at the facility for their monthly check-in, have been pushing the City of Miramar to shut down it down.

Last week 17 members were arrested for unlawful assembly and blocking an intersection on SW 145th Avenue.

The group claims undocumented immigrants are forced to wait outside in the heat for hours without water or bathrooms during monthly check-ins. They say there’s a growing list of documented human rights abuses by ICE.

ICE said some of the group’s claims are untrue. They do have bathrooms and water fountains for those waiting in line. They added that shaded areas are now available for those waiting.