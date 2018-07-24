Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI CBSMiami/WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach and former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano died Sunday of heart disease, according to a report released Monday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Sparano died Sunday in his Eden Prairie home. He was 56 years old. Team officials announced his passing on Sunday, saying it was unexpected.

According to the medical examiner, Sparano was pronounced dead at 8:54 a.m. Sunday at his Eden Prairie home. His cause of death has been ruled arteriosclerotic heart disease, and his manner of death is natural. It’s described as a hardening and narrowing of the arteries, which puts blood flow at risk.

He was the Dolphins’ head coach from 2008-11 and went 29-32. He went 11-5 and won the AFC East in his first season with Miami.

Sparano joined the Vikings coaching staff in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, two sons, a daughter and four grandchildren.