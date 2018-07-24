Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) – This is one deal you dough not want to miss.

To celebrate its 81st birthday, Krispy Kreme is offering one sweet discount: if you buy a dozen doughnuts at regular price this Friday, you can get another dozen doughnuts for $1. The offer is one day only.

The deal applies only to Original Glazed Doughnuts though, so don’t get fancy with the second batch.

The doughnut shop will also roll out a Glazed Confetti Doughnut to celebrate more than eight decades of sugary bliss. The company describes the new offering as “a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.” Yum.

But don’t wait to try the new concoction, this sweet treat is available for one week only, Friday, July 27th to Thursday, August 2nd.

